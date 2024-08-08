Sadiq Khan says new law to make social media safer ‘not fit for purpose’

Sadiq Khan has urged the Government to revisit new social media rules, saying that the disorder of the last week shows that regulations due to come into force are “not fit for purpose”.

New regulation of social media platforms – the Online Safety Act – became law in the UK last year but has not yet fully come into effect.

Once in place, it will require platforms to take “robust action” against illegal content and activity, including around offences such as inciting violence.

But the Mayor of London said that the rioting over the last week, which came after misinformation about the suspected Southport attacker spread on social media, showed that reform of the regulation was necessary.

“The way the algorithms work, the way that misinformation can spread very quickly and disinformation … that’s a cause to be concerned, we’ve seen a direct consequence of this,” he told The Guardian.

“I think what the government should do very quickly is check whether the Online Safety Act is fit for purpose; I think it’s not fit for purpose.”

After the stabbings in Southport on July 29, an incorrect name and a false story around the background of the suspected perpetrator spread online.

In recent days Elon Musk, the owner of X, has been heavily criticised for posts about the disorder in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

The billionaire was called “deeply irresponsible” by Justice Secretary Heidi Alexander for posting that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK.

He also reposted an image of a fake news headline about the UK’s response to riots.

The Online Safety Act will, for the first time, make firms legally responsible for keeping users safe when they use their services.

It will require platforms to put in place clear and proportionate safety measures to prevent illegal and other harmful content from appearing and spreading on their sites.

The biggest platforms could face billions of pounds in fines if they do not comply.

Named managers could be held criminally liable in some instances, and sites may face having their access limited in the most severe cases.

Ofcom, which will oversee the new laws, on Wednesday urged social media companies to do more to deal with content stirring up hatred or provoking violence on Britain’s streets.

The watchdog said: “In a few months, new safety duties under the Online Safety Act will be in place, but you can act now – there is no need to wait to make your sites and apps safer for users.”