£4 million West Midlands boost to help people improve digital skills

Targeting those at the highest risk of digital exclusion, the WMCA will work with local authorities and community partners to help residents improve their access to public services, increase their employment chances by learning digital skills and reduce isolation among vulnerable members of society.

The funding comes as part of the WMCA’s trailblazing devolution deal announced by the Government in the Spring Budget.

Devices, such as tablets, laptops and mobiles phones, will also help with cost of living pressures.

Research shows that over half of West Midlands residents do not have the necessary digital skills that are becoming increasingly required in the workplace, meaning they are missing out on job opportunities and other money-saving advantages primarily found online such as price comparison sites.

The West Midlands also has the highest proportion of its population completely offline in the UK at 22 per cent.

The aim is that community partners will also help to support digital inclusion by offering residents support to develop digital skills and build confidence in going online.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA chairman, said: “Digital connectivity is vital for residents right across the region, with public services, employment opportunities and everyday tasks we take for granted all moving into the online sphere. That’s why we must do all we can to support local people to get the right skills,

“We’ve secured funding for digital devices in our recent Devolution Deal with Government which will help ensure that local people of all backgrounds are given the chance to access technology. This is how they can learn the digital basics that will enable them to participate in an increasingly online society.”

This project is also part of the WMCA’s overarching West Midlands Digital Roadmap and supports the key aim of securing access to more opportunities, particularly for those in poverty.

Councillor George Duggins, WMCA portfolio lead for skills and productivity, and leader of Coventry City Council, said: “The benefits of learning digital skills and having a better access to the online world will see a hugely positive impact on a person’s life with opportunities to work, income and better social circles immediately opening up.