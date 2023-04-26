Frogs could be key to success in new Type 2 diabetes treatment, Wolverhampton scientists find

Dr Opeolu Ojo, at the University of Wolverhampton, has helped in the discovery of the new treatment option

Research found that a protein produced by the East Asian bullfrog (Hoplobatrachus rugulosus) was affective at boosting insulin production and improving glucose tolerance in mice.

People with Type 2 diabetes don't produce enough insulin, which can lead to dangerously high blood sugar levels, meaning those with the condition often require some form of medication.

Dr Opeolu Ojo, at the University of Wolverhampton, explored the effects of combining the molecule produced by the frog with an existing component of a type 2 diabetes drug.

He said: "Our research has uncovered great potentials of peptides from amphibian skin secretions, particularly their potential clinical use as novel agents for treating Type 2 diabetes.

"By combining these peptides with some of the molecules that our body produces naturally, our desire is to create a safe and powerful alternative to current anti-diabetic medications which have many challenges, including their side effects and the ability to restore the body's ability to control blood glucose."

The research was presented today at the Diabetes UK Professional conference.

Dr Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes UK, added: "This innovative research has identified the untapped potential of a molecule secreted by frogs, that could boost existing type 2 diabetes drugs, in which could lead to new and improved type 2 diabetes treatments options.

"We look forward to further research to explore how this exciting new combination treatment could be used to help people living with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels and potentially reduce their risk of serious diabetes-related complications."