Security minister raises concerns over TikTok as news source

Tom Tugendhat

The security minister has raised concerns about a growing number of young people reading the news on social media sites such as the Chinese-owned TikTok.

Tom Tugendhat warned on Tuesday that “challenges” could be created if Beijing declares the platform’s algorithms a national security asset.

He used a speech at the Policy Exchange think tank to stress it is “critical” that the public knows where debates are coming from.

“We shouldn’t be having them triggered by outside forces and a hidden hand. For too long foreign interference has been slowly creeping into British democracy,” he said.

Mr Tugendhat, who is among the politicians who have been sanctioned by China, said the most pressing issues for Government are the “acute threats”.

“But it’s the strategic threats to our democracy because the acts are part of a systemic campaign over a long period of time to degrade our sovereignty that concern me most,” he added.

The minister raised the threat from Russia as well as Iran, and the “so-called overseas police stations that China has set up around the country”.

But he raised the alarm about a growing number of young people getting their news from TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance.

“The influence of social media platforms on our younger generations here in the UK and around the world is pervasive. The contents on these platforms will influence minds,” he said.

“Yet it’s worth noting that foreign states hold considerable sway over the algorithms that are the editor on these sources. The challenge for a free country like ours is how we manage this debate.”

Mr Tugendhat was pressed whether he thinks TikTok is being used as a tool by the Chinese state.

“The reality is there are many different platforms around, TikTok is one of them, and the reality is editorial control is exercised by algorithms that are programmed by individuals,” he said.

“The idea that these are some neutral actors scientifically controlled editorial decisions, they’re not, they’re chosen.

“They’re just chosen by someone who has programmed them in advance rather than somebody who’s decided whether to run your news story or somebody else’s news story.

“Whether or not these sources are being used to influence or shape debate today, may not be the question. The truth is the bridge is being built and what’s crossing it is yet to be worked out.”

But he did not say whether the Government is planning to regulate TikTok.

Instead, Mr Tugendhat said: “If ByteDance declare, for example, the TikTok algorithm, or rather the Chinese state declare the algorithm, a national security asset, that poses challenges.”