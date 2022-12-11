Nasa’s Orion capsule splash-lands in ‘textbook’ return to Earth from the Moon

NASA Moon Rocket

Nasa’s Orion capsule has splash-landed in the Pacific after completing a 2.25 million km (1.4 million mile) test flight to orbit the Moon, paving the way for the next generation of manned lunar missions.

The spaceship was launched aboard the Artemis 1 rocket on November 16 from the agency’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Splashdown. After traveling 1.4 million miles through space, orbiting the Moon, and collecting data that will prepare us to send astronauts on future #Artemis missions, the @NASA_Orion spacecraft is home. pic.twitter.com/ORxCtGa9v7 — NASA (@NASA) December 11, 2022

It has since successfully orbited the Moon, breaking the record for the furthest travelled by any spacecraft designed to carry humans by reaching more than 400,000km (270,000 miles).

The capsule, which only had mannikin passengers on board, passed within 129km (80 miles) of the far side of the Moon, using lunar gravity as a slingshot for the 381,000km (237,000-mile) ride back to Earth.

It also passed over the landing sites of Apollo 12 and 14.

But at 1931km (1,200 miles) up, it was too high to make out the descent stages of the lunar landers or anything else left behind by astronauts more than 50 years ago.

The capsule would have been travelling at 40,000km/h (25,000mph) – or 32 times the speed of sound – when it breached the Earth’s atmosphere, creating temperatures up to to 3,000C (5,000F) – about half the temperature of the surface of the sun.

Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft (Nasa/Joel Kowsky)

As it entered the atmosphere, Orion’s speed will have slowed down to around 523km/h (325mph), before it deployed its 11 parachutes to slow down further to a splashdown speed of 32km/h (20mph) or less.

It then completed a descent to a target area off Mexico’s Baja California where USS Portland was waiting to pick it up from the water.

It landed in the water at 5.40pm (GMT) after a journey of 25 days, 10 hours, 54 minutes and 50 seconds.

A Nasa spokesman said it was a “textbook” return to Earth.