£15,000 worth of tech goods hidden around Birmingham for people to find in 'treasure hunt' this Sunday

Box in Tamworth

TVs, laptops, PCs, monitors and gaming headsets will be just some of the items up for grabs to people who can find the prize boxes quickest on Sunday, November 20.

The giveaway is part of a campaign by leading tech retailer Box.

Box will reveal the precise location of the prize boxes by unveiling clues from 12.30pm on its social media channels. It will be within a two-mile radius of the Bullring.

Box will also have a pop-up outlet all day in the Bullring exhibiting some of the latest and most desirable tech products, including gaming chains and simulators.

Mike Hart, Marketing and Content Manager at Box, said: “We’re excited to be bringing the Box Hunt to our home city of Birmingham as we gear up for Black Friday.

“This is the third outing for the Box Hunt and it is always terrific fun. We love watching as people race to the location the second it is revealed.

“We have some amazing prizes up for grabs, including tech from Samsung, LG, Acer, ASUS and SteelSeries plus many more.

“And this year we’re also pleased to have a pop-up outlet in a prime location in the Bullring, which will give people a great opportunity to see what is hot this year in the run-up to Christmas, as well testing out the equipment for a chance to win spot prizes.

“We’ll have experts on hand to answer any questions and an opportunity to try some of the tech.”

Once the location of the prize boxes has been revealed, those taking part will hotfoot it to the spot – and the first 25 people will receive a box.

There will then be a random draw at Box’s Bullring pop-up to decide the three winners, who will scoop £5,000 worth of tech each.

The 22 runners-up will receive a voucher to spend at Box.

The postcode will be revealed on Box’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

Box has grown to become one of the most prominent technology retailers in the UK and has recently relocated to a brand-new purpose-built distribution centre at St Modwen Park, Tamworth.