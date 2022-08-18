Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Science & TechnologyPublished:

The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.

Apple’s iPhone to be unveiled
Apple’s iPhone to be unveiled

Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two security reports.

The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited”.

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

It also affects some iPod models.

Science & Technology

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News