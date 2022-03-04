Living with Covid plan sees Sage stand down regular meetings

Coronavirus – Fri Jan 15, 2020

The Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) will no longer be meeting regularly to discuss coronavirus, the PA news agency understands.

Led by chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, the group met frequently at the height of the pandemic.

But as all remaining legal restrictions have been removed in England as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “Living with Covid” plan, the group will not be meeting as often.

(PA)

Restrictions have been eased across the UK, with Wales removing all remaining legal orders from March 28, Northern Ireland replacing orders with guidance, and Scotland scrapping more measures from March 21.

The Government will still receive scientific and technical advice from groups including the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), and Sage “stands ready if required”, PA understands.

Sage is typically activated when an emergency requires science advice at pace, according to the Government.