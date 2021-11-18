EE unveils gaming data monthly plans featuring Xbox consoles

The logo of mobile phone network EE is displayed on the screen of a smartphone

EE has unveiled two new monthly plans aimed at gamers, offering access to Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate streaming service, unlimited gaming data and an Xbox console starting from £21 a month.

The bundles will enable players to access and play a library of Xbox games on their mobile device without tapping into their traditional mobile data allowance.

Users will be able to get an Xbox Series S console as part of the bundle for an additional upfront cost of £10, then pay £21 a month for two years as part of the deal, or pay £31 a month and the £10 upfront fee for the flagship Xbox Series X console, with that deal also including a Video Data Pass, which allows people to watch unlimited online video without using their mobile data.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives players access to a catalogue of more than 100 Xbox games, and via the cloud allows users to then play them not just on their console, but also on PC, tablet or mobile phone.

“As the UK’s number one network for 5G and gaming, we continually look for ways to provide our customers with compelling gaming experiences,” EE director of devices and partnerships Alistair Wilson said.

“Our new gaming bundles provide customers with a great way to get involved in next-gen gaming with access to the latest games and unlimited gaming data as well as an Xbox console.”

Industry expert Dan Grabham, editor-in-chief at Stuff, said: “Snapping up an Xbox with Game Pass Ultimate on one of these deals is a really great value way to bag one of the latest-gen consoles, especially given the standalone cost of Games Pass.