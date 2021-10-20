Virgin Media launches new hub with latest technology to boost wifi performance

Virgin Media's Hub 5

Virgin Media has revealed a new broadband router with next-generation wifi technology capable of delivering even faster broadband speeds to modern devices.

The Hub 5 is powered by Wifi 6, the latest standard designed to distribute signal more efficiently, with lower latency – the lag between clicking something and it loading up – and the ability to reduce interference from a neighbour’s hubs and gadgets.

This effectively enables faster connection speeds to newer internet-connected objects as it improves the stability and performance.

Wifi 6 can also enhance battery life for devices that support it.

Devices, such as more recent iPhones, support Wifi 6 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It comes as the firm plans to ensure its entire network of 15.5 million homes has access to gigabit broadband speeds by the end of the year.

“At Virgin Media O2 we don’t stand still and are constantly working to give our customers the latest and most innovative technology to suit their digital needs now and in the future,” said Jeff Dodds, the company’s chief operating officer.

“We are excited to give our existing customers first access to the Hub 5, powered by Wifi 6 technology, which will provide even faster wifi speeds and help unleash the full potential of new devices from next-gen games consoles to the newest smartphones in their homes.”