Xbox adds new spending controls to Family Settings app

Xbox Family Settings app update adds new spending controls

Xbox has introduced new parental controls to allow the management of children’s video game spending as part of an update to its Family Settings app.

The Microsoft-owned gaming giant will now enable parents to add money to their child’s account, setting a spending limit.

Parents will also be able to turn on a new Ask to Buy feature, which will send a notification to the parent account each time a child wants to make a purchase that they do not have sufficient funds for.

In addition, parents will now be able to view their child’s account balance and purchasing history to further track their spending.

Xbox introduced its Family Settings app last year as a way of enabling parents to remotely manage their children and their video game time.

The app allows parents to set screen time limits as well as manage who their children can play and communicate with.

“We know it’s important to parents to track and manage their children’s spending when they game to avoid any unexpected surprises or bills,” Kim Kunes, general manager for Xbox family, trust and safety said.

“With these new features, parents are empowered to customize their family’s access to spending money in games or in the Microsoft Store to fit what’s right for them. For information about preventing unauthorized purchases on Xbox, visit our support page.