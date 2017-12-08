Google enlists celebrities to answer search queries

Google is used to search for many things, but often it’s used to find out more about celebrities and those in the limelight.

The search giant has clearly noticed this too, and as a result Google is now trialling an intimate new feature on the mobile version of its search engine, one where the sources of interest themselves provide the answers.

Through a series of selfie-shot videos, stars including Will Ferrell, Priyanka Chopra and James Franco among a host of others provide answers to the sort of questions that sometimes come up about them.

(Screenshot)

“Whether you’re wondering what Gina Rodriguez’s pet peeve is, what movie changed Nick Jonas’ life, or want Kenan Thompson’s input on what makes something funny, these self-recorded videos share their perspectives and answers to some of your most-asked questions.”

The tech giant has also hinted at more videos to come from a wider range of stars “in the next few months”, promising more surprise videos, but hasn’t hinted as to who else might be involved.