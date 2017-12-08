Menu

Giphy reveals its most popular gifs of the year

A round-up of everything you’ve been using to react to political news this year.

Find out the most popular gifs of 2017 (Giphy)

The internet’s go-to library for gifs has revealed the top 25 gifs of 2017, perhaps the most important end-of-year list of them all.

As well as revealing what we’ve all been turning to the most when reacting to the latest news on Twitter, Giphy also had some impressive stats to announce.

The standout number being the fact that two billion gifs are shared every single day, according to the site.

Without further ado then, here are the 10 most popular gifs of 2017.

1. Love Gnome by Anna Hrachovec – 340m views

Stop Motion Love GIF by Mochimochiland - Find & Share on GIPHY
Excuse Me Wow GIF by Mashable - Find & Share on GIPHY
Bom Dia Hello GIF by DNCE - Find & Share on GIPHY

Dance Dancing GIF by Fall Out Boy - Find & Share on GIPHY
Junior Galette GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY
Happy Good Morning GIF by GIPHY Studios Originals - Find & Share on GIPHY
Golden State Warriors Dancing GIF by NBA - Find & Share on GIPHY

Nono GIF by GIPHY Studios Originals - Find & Share on GIPHY
Angry Bryan Cranston GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Happy Wonder Woman GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
