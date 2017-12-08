Everything you missed at The Game Awards, including the bizarre Death Stranding trailer

One of the big events in the gaming calendar is The Game Awards – and the new trailers that tend to be premiered there.

The 2017 event was no different, with several big forthcoming releases teased in new videos, including a look at the highly anticipated and still very mysterious Death Stranding.

The game, which still does not have a release date, is from industry veteran Hideo Kojima, the man behind Metal Gear Solid.

In The Valley Of Gods will be like Firewatch in that it is a first-person, narrative-driven game, and is set to launch in 2019. But that’s all we know for now.

Forthcoming co-op game A Way Out was a big reveal at E3 earlier in the year – with its two-player only format and in-depth story of breaking out of prison and surviving on the run looking like a refreshing approach.

At the Game Awards a new look was offered on the game, as well as the commendable news that friends will only need to buy one copy between a pair, the owner able to invite a friend to play the whole game with them for free.

And it includes a motorcycle.