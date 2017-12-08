Advertising
Everything you missed at The Game Awards, including the bizarre Death Stranding trailer
Hideo Kojima’s mysterious new game has another baffling teaser.
One of the big events in the gaming calendar is The Game Awards – and the new trailers that tend to be premiered there.
The 2017 event was no different, with several big forthcoming releases teased in new videos, including a look at the highly anticipated and still very mysterious Death Stranding.
The game, which still does not have a release date, is from industry veteran Hideo Kojima, the man behind Metal Gear Solid.
In The Valley Of Gods will be like Firewatch in that it is a first-person, narrative-driven game, and is set to launch in 2019. But that’s all we know for now.
Forthcoming co-op game A Way Out was a big reveal at E3 earlier in the year – with its two-player only format and in-depth story of breaking out of prison and surviving on the run looking like a refreshing approach.
At the Game Awards a new look was offered on the game, as well as the commendable news that friends will only need to buy one copy between a pair, the owner able to invite a friend to play the whole game with them for free.
And it includes a motorcycle.
