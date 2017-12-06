YouTube reveals the biggest videos of 2017

Ed Sheeran has been named the biggest star on YouTube in the UK in 2017, topping the site’s most popular video lists for the year.

The singer’s appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke was named the top trending video of the year, while his official video for single Shape Of You was the most popular music video on the site within the UK.

The Google-owned video platform builds its top-10 lists based on the number of views a video receives, but also takes into account shares, comments and likes.

This is how the Top-10 UK video list looks:

1. Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

The Latin track shattered several YouTube records during 2017, becoming the most viewed video in the site’s history, as well as the first video ever to surpass four billion views.

Here is the full UK most popular music video list:

1. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You