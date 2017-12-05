Instagram just added new ways to use its Stories feature

Instagram just made it incredibly simple to keep your Stories beyond their traditional 24-hour expiration date.

Two new features have been added to the app allowing users to either archive their Stories for private viewing, or create a Highlight that can be viewed on a user’s profile for as long as they desire.

Stories Archive will save every Story at the end of its 24-hour life-span, giving people the option to go back and create a Stories Highlight collection at a later date.

(Instagram)

“From the best moments of your ongoing soccer season to all the stories you capture of your loved ones, the interests and activities that matter most to you have a home right on your profile.”

There’s an unlimited number of Highlights available to each user, with every one given a name and cover photo – making it easy to create themed collections.

The Stories Archive is available within the archive tab on your profile. Only you can see your archive, and Stories will sit separately from regular posts.

(Instagram)

It’s the addition of Highlights that’s provided yet another way to lose hours browsing through the app.

The updates are available through Instagram version 25.