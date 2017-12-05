BT Sport introduces 360-degree video highlights and replays to its app

BT Sport is to let viewers watch 360-degree highlights and replays from a range of sporting events via the broadcaster’s official app.

Starting during the final round of Champions League group stage games on Tuesday and Wednesday, the BT Sport app will contain highlights and replays filmed in 360 video that users can then watch.

(BT Sport)

The 360 feature is also compatible with virtual reality headsets, meaning those with a headset such as a Google Daydream View or Samsung Gear VR will be able to look around the videos as they watch them.

The new feature will appear as an option alongside traditional highlights and replays in the timeline of the BT Sport app video player.

It will be used for the first time during the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain match on Tuesday night, and again on Wednesday during the Tottenham Hotspur vs Apoel Nicosia game.

BT also confirmed it will use the new feature at upcoming Premier League and FA Cup games, as well as during world title boxing matches on the channel.