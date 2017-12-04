Take a peek inside Facebook’s new London office

Facebook has opened its brand new office in central London, creating 800 jobs in the process.

The social media giant’s new premises will house the company’s biggest engineering team outside of the US, and also hosts the LDN LAB, a new incubator for start-ups.

Facebook first arrived in London 10 years ago, and the new addition will take its total UK workforce up to 2,300 by the end of 2018.

(Ben Lister/PA)

Designed by the architect Frank Gehry, it includes seven floors and a new public square called Rathbone Square.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Among the Facebook programs that will be worked on inside the office is Workplace, the offshoot of Facebook designed for businesses and their staff.

(Ben Lister/PA)

Facebook said the new office will also be the site for some work on its Oculus virtual reality platform, including some of the social aspects of the technology.

(Ben Lister/PA)

(Ben Lister/PA)

She added: “The UK’s flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem and international reputation for engineering excellence makes it one of the best places in the world to build a tech company.