If you’ve never seen a sun halo, you need to see this
The 22-degree halo was a wonderful sight for some lucky skiers.
Visitors to a ski resort in Sweden witnessed a stunning natural phenomenon on Friday.
Skiers at the Vemdalen Resort saw a 22-degree halo around the sun above the slopes. Luckily for those based further afield, the resort shared a video of the moment on Facebook.
The light is refracted at an angle of 22 degrees, and from the viewer’s perspective, the halo appears to be 22 degrees from the centre of the sun.
