If you’ve never seen a sun halo, you need to see this

The 22-degree halo was a wonderful sight for some lucky skiers.

Visitors to a ski resort in Sweden witnessed a stunning natural phenomenon on Friday.

Skiers at the Vemdalen Resort saw a 22-degree halo around the sun above the slopes. Luckily for those based further afield, the resort shared a video of the moment on Facebook.

Ljusfenomen i Vemdalen

Det fantastiska ljusfenomenet Halo uppstod idag på Hovdetoppen i Vemdalen.

Posted by Vemdalen on Friday, December 1, 2017

The light is refracted at an angle of 22 degrees, and from the viewer’s perspective, the halo appears to be 22 degrees from the centre of the sun.

