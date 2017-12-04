Google launches its own data-saving app for smartphone users

Google has created its own app to help users save and make better use of their mobile data.

Initially tested in the Philippines where Google says users were saving up to 30% on their data, Datally has now been rolled out to the Google Play Store globally.

Then the app also offers a Data Saver, which can block background data usage and identify real time usage of the apps on a user’s phone – a tool Google calls a “speedometer for your data”.

Finally, the app can also be set up to notify users when public WiFi is available – complete with other user ratings to give an idea of how reliable it is – to again offer an alternative way to save data.

Google’s Caesar Sengupta said: “Mobile data is expensive for many people around the world. And what’s worse, it’s hard to figure out where it all goes.

“That’s why we built Datally, an app that helps you understand, control and save data. With Datally, you can save more and do more with your data.”

The app is free to download from the Google Play Store.