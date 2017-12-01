Menu

Advertising

This is the world’s tiniest fidget spinner – and it’s smaller than the width of a human hair

Science & Technology | Published:

The researchers “printed” the device.

This fidget spinner is tiny (ORNL)

Scientists have made the world’s smallest fidget spinner – because it appears we just can’t get enough of this toy.

The tiny gizmo measures only 100 microns wide, is smaller than the width of a human hair and is barely visible to the naked eye.

The spinning device was created by a team at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s (ORNL) Centre for Nanophase Materials Sciences, which develops cutting-edge nanomaterials used by other scientists in its experiments.

The process involves using a focused laser beam to draw a shape resembling a fidget spinner.

The excess liquid is then removed and the tiny device is rinsed and developed by the scientists under powerful electron microscopes.

World's smallest fidget spinners.
The team designing the world’s smallest fidget spinner (ORNL)

“It’s a compelling way for us to reach out to the next generation of scientists.”

To see how the device worked, the scientists put it under a powerful optical microscope and blew air on it.

The team will now create an interactive version of the microscopic fidget spinner for the ORNL Travelling Science Fair.

Science & Technology

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News