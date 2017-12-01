The best apps of 2017 according to Google Play

From fun selfie filters to apps that will teach you how to adult – our smartphones would be nothing without mobile applications.

But downloading a new app can always feel like a little bit of a lottery; will you love it, will you hate it and most importantly, will you actually use it?

To help you out, Google Play has compiled a list of 2017’s best apps, from the most popular to hidden gems.

Here are the company’s favourites.

Most downloaded in 2017

It looks like selfie, shopping and gaming apps were Google Play users’ favourites this year. FaceApp, the selfie app which produces photos of users looking older or younger, came out on top.

Here are the top five:

1. FaceApp

2. Mercari

3. Selfie Camera – Filter & Sticker & Photo Editor

4. 5 Gold Rings UK

5. Don’t Ask Me Ask Britain

Best for Kids

Sago Mini Town Kids Games – 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky Baby Songs EP#9 https://t.co/Dl4eBUKrat pic.twitter.com/t3hgrQdgbZ — Unboxing TV (@UnboxingTVkids) June 7, 2017

If you are looking to keep the kids entertained on the long drive to the grandparents for Christmas, why not try one of these recommended apps?

Pinkfong Shapes & Colours

Sago Mini Town

123 Numbers – Count & Tracing

Space for Kids Star Walk 2 Astronomy Game

Miffy’s World

Best Hidden Gem

Introducing: Libby! The new app for borrowing ebooks and audiobooks, brought to you by OverDrive https://t.co/MVr8EIHe7N pic.twitter.com/B6kDSCixxv — Waunakee P. Library (@Waunalib) August 29, 2017

You may not have heard of these, but you may want to check them out.

Socratic – Math Answers & Homework Help

Gyroscope

Libby

Mercari

Notin

Most Innovative

"The @BeMyEyes app has changed my life in the way that now I really have certainty, I have a security.” – Hans-Peter, Switzerland pic.twitter.com/r8gyid0Qeo — Be My Eyes (@BeMyEyes) November 29, 2017

From sharing your every move to helping others, these apps are leading the way.

Pinterest

Snapchat

Be My Eyes – helping the blind see

Timbre: Cut, Join, Convert mp3

Google Earth

Best Daily Helper

Simple Habit Meditation

SideChef: Step-by-step cooking

Notebook – Take Notes, Sync

Step Counter – Pedometer Free & Calorie Counter

Chip – Saving, made easy.

Best Social

Whatever dusty corner of work you find yourself in, join us at Frontiers to explore how things can be different. https://t.co/Ho1qaLl3Kq pic.twitter.com/qgunI8dx09 — Slack (@SlackHQ) August 28, 2017

Share your running achievements, find people to practise languages with or work better as a team with these.

Litsy

Tandem: Find Language Exchange Partners Worldwide

Strava Running and Cycling GPS

Kudos

Slack

This set of applications should keep you going well into 2018.