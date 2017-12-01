Menu

The best apps of 2017 according to Google Play

Science & Technology | Published:

Here are Google Play’s top picks.

Here’s what to download (Lauren Hurley/PA)

From fun selfie filters to apps that will teach you how to adult – our smartphones would be nothing without mobile applications.

But downloading a new app can always feel like a little bit of a lottery; will you love it, will you hate it and most importantly, will you actually use it?

To help you out, Google Play has compiled a list of 2017’s best apps, from the most popular to hidden gems.

Here are the company’s favourites.

Most downloaded in 2017

It looks like selfie, shopping and gaming apps were Google Play users’ favourites this year. FaceApp, the selfie app which produces photos of users looking older or younger, came out on top.

Here are the top five:

1. FaceApp
2. Mercari
3. Selfie Camera – Filter & Sticker & Photo Editor
4. 5 Gold Rings UK
5. Don’t Ask Me Ask Britain

Best for Kids

If you are looking to keep the kids entertained on the long drive to the grandparents for Christmas, why not try one of these recommended apps?

Pinkfong Shapes & Colours
Sago Mini Town
123 Numbers – Count & Tracing
Space for Kids Star Walk 2 Astronomy Game
Miffy’s World

Best Hidden Gem

You may not have heard of these, but you may want to check them out.

Socratic – Math Answers & Homework Help
Gyroscope
Libby
Mercari
Notin

Most Innovative

From sharing your every move to helping others, these apps are leading the way.

Pinterest
Snapchat
Be My Eyes – helping the blind see
Timbre: Cut, Join, Convert mp3
Google Earth

Best Daily Helper

Simple Habit Meditation
SideChef: Step-by-step cooking
Notebook – Take Notes, Sync
Step Counter – Pedometer Free & Calorie Counter
Chip – Saving, made easy.

Best Social

Share your running achievements, find people to practise languages with or work better as a team with these.

Litsy
Tandem: Find Language Exchange Partners Worldwide
Strava Running and Cycling GPS
Kudos
Slack

This set of applications should keep you going well into 2018.

