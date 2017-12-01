Lego enters augmented reality with a new app that interacts with playsets

Lego is launching an augmented reality (AR) app that will bring popular playsets to life with interactive animation.

Lego AR-Studio will allow fans to control digital versions of Lego models in real-world sets such as City Fire Station and City Police Station on their device.

The app, developed by the construction toymaker’s Creative Play Lab, will also record the action and save video clips directly to the user’s phone or tablet.

(Lego)

Lego AR-Studio, which is free to download, is available in Apple devices running operating system iOS 11 and above.

It also contains special audio-visual features that include a dragon breathing fire, a Lego firetruck using a fire hose and trains sounding a horn.

Virtual Golden Bricks are also hidden around in the Lego AR environment for children to seek out and collect while playing, the company said.

(Lego)

“Lego AR-Studio pioneers new possibilities for imaginative play where children can enjoy both physical interaction and digital engagement at the same time.

“This is one of many ways we innovate to combine physical and digital Lego play into a fun and creative experience for children.”