The best apps of 2017 according to Google Play
Which one’s your favourite?
From fun selfie filters to apps that will teach you how to adult – our smartphones would be nothing without mobile applications.
But downloading a new app can always feel like a little bit of a lottery; will you love it, will you hate it and most importantly, will you actually use it?
To help you out, Google Play has compiled a list of 2017’s best apps, from the most popular to hidden gems.
Here are the company’s favourites.
Most downloaded in 2017
It looks like selfie, shopping and gaming apps were Google Play users’ favourites this year. FaceApp, the selfie app which produces photos of users looking older or younger, came out on top.
Here are the top five:
1. FaceApp
2. Mercari
3. Selfie Camera – Filter & Sticker & Photo Editor
4. 5 Gold Rings UK
5. Don’t Ask Me Ask Britain
Best for Kids
If you are looking to keep the kids entertained on the long drive to the grandparents for Christmas, why not try one of these recommended apps?
Pinkfong Shapes & Colours
Sago Mini Town
123 Numbers – Count & Tracing
Space for Kids Star Walk 2 Astronomy Game
Miffy’s World
Best Hidden Gem
You may not have heard of these, but you may want to check them out.
Socratic – Math Answers & Homework Help
Gyroscope
Libby
Mercari
Notin
Most Innovative
From sharing your every move to helping others, these apps are leading the way.
Snapchat
Be My Eyes – helping the blind see
Timbre: Cut, Join, Convert mp3
Google Earth
Best Daily Helper
Simple Habit Meditation
SideChef: Step-by-step cooking
Notebook – Take Notes, Sync
Step Counter – Pedometer Free & Calorie Counter
Chip – Saving, made easy.
Best Social
Share your running achievements, find people to practise languages with or work better as a team with these.
Litsy
Tandem: Find Language Exchange Partners Worldwide
Strava Running and Cycling GPS
Kudos
Slack
This set of applications should keep you going well into 2018.
