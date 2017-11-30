Donald Trump and Brexit are named the most common Yahoo searches of 2017

Politics dominated the web searches of UK Yahoo users in 2017, with Donald Trump, Brexit and the general election revealed as the most popular search terms on the platform.

The technology firm’s annual Year in Reviews found the US president was the most searched term of the year, ahead of two much-discussed topics in British politics and a range of musical and TV show-themed searches.

Singer Ed Sheeran and Strictly Come Dancing completed the top five, while Love Island, Game Of Thrones, North Korea and Ariana Grande also featured in the top 10.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Shape Of You singer Sheeran topped the celebrities search list ahead of Grande and Cheryl, while royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle also featured in the list at number six.

Yahoo UK editor in chief Nick Petche said: “This year’s most searched terms echo the state of the nation in 2017. The public have been keen to engage and hear more on the events that have caused anxiety but also source light relief in the world of entertainment.

“With Donald Trump, Brexit and general election being the most searched terms in the past year – politics, for good or bad, foreign or domestic, is dominating the national conversation.

“Donald Trump continues to polarise; not only making him the most searched-for politician, news item and general search term in the country, but also shining the spotlight on his wife, Melania, and daughter Ivanka.”

British tennis star Johanna Konta was the most searched-for sportsperson of the year, ahead of world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and fellow tennis ace Andy Murray.

The most searched query of the year among UK Yahoo users was revealed to be “how to make slime”, pipping searches for “how old is Debbie McGee” and “emoji meanings” to take top spot.