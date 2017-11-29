Have scientists finally debunked the Himalayan Yeti legend?

Alleged Yeti remains from museums and private collections are abominable fakes, a study has found.

Eight specimens, including bones, teeth, skin, hair and faecal samples, were found to come from bears and one belonged to a dog.

The remnants, collected from the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau, were claimed to be evidence for the existence of the Abominable Snowman or Yeti.

DNA tests proved they were nothing to do with hairy human-like creatures living in remote regions of Nepal and Tibet.

A thigh bone alleged to be from the decayed body of a Yeti found in a cave in Tibet (Icon Films)

She added: “Clearly, a big part of the Yeti legend has to do with bears.”

The study was the “most rigorous analysis to date” of samples linked to mythical “hominid-like” creatures, the researchers said.

The Yeti legend is part of Nepalese folklore dating back hundreds of years, and stories of the Abominable Snowman first emerged in Western popular culture in the 19th century.

Advertising

There have been many interpretations of what the Yeti might have looked like (Wikimedia Commons)

The new research showed that Asian black bears, Himalayan brown bears and Tibetan brown bears all contributed to the myth.

One of the samples investigated by Dr Lindqvist’s team was a monastic relic consisting of a preserved scrap of skin said to be from the hand or paw of a Yeti.

Another was a thigh bone fragment from a decayed body found in a Tibetan cave.

Advertising

The Himalayan brown bear may have contributed to the Yeti myth (Artush/Getty Images)

Besides debunking the Yeti myth, the research has uncovered information about the evolutionary history of Asian bears.

Dr Lindqvist said: “Bears in this region are either vulnerable or critically endangered from a conservation perspective, but not much is known about their past history.

“The Himalayan brown bears, for example, are highly endangered. Clarifying population structure and genetic diversity can help in estimating population sizes and crafting management strategies.”

Doctor Who actor Jon Pertwee posing with a Yeti on set in 1969 (PA)

A period of glaciation 650,000 years ago may have caused the Himalayan bears to become separated from the rest of their kin, the scientists believe.

“Further genetic research on these rare and elusive animals may help illuminate the environmental history of the region, as well as bear evolutionary history worldwide, and and additional ‘Yeti’ samples could contribute to this work,” said Dr Lindqvist.

The research is published in the journal Proceedings Of The Royal Society B.