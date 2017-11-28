Advertising
Neil deGrasse Tyson trolls flat-Earthers with one brilliant tweet
The fake photo says it all.
Every once in a while, the Earth passes between the moon and the sun, creating a phenomenon known as the lunar eclipse.
And Neil deGrasse Tyson, American astronomer and science communicator, decided to troll everyone who believes that the Earth is flat by posting a fake photo of this celestial event.
During a lunar eclipse, the Earth casts a shadow on the moon as it passes through, creating a shaded arc.
But Tyson’s tweet shows a picture of the moon with a rectangular shadow across its surface from the left, which he captions “A Lunar Eclipse flat-Earthers have never seen”.
The photo pokes fun at those – including famous faces such as B.o.B. and, more recently, Freddie Flintoff – who reportedly believe that the Earth is not spherical-shaped.
And of course, the internet is so here for Tyson’s epic shut-down.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.