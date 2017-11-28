Neil deGrasse Tyson trolls flat-Earthers with one brilliant tweet

Every once in a while, the Earth passes between the moon and the sun, creating a phenomenon known as the lunar eclipse.

And Neil deGrasse Tyson, American astronomer and science communicator, decided to troll everyone who believes that the Earth is flat by posting a fake photo of this celestial event.

A Lunar Eclipse flat-Earther’s have never seen. pic.twitter.com/HuApDwa85n — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 26, 2017

During a lunar eclipse, the Earth casts a shadow on the moon as it passes through, creating a shaded arc.

But Tyson’s tweet shows a picture of the moon with a rectangular shadow across its surface from the left, which he captions “A Lunar Eclipse flat-Earthers have never seen”.

The photo pokes fun at those – including famous faces such as B.o.B. and, more recently, Freddie Flintoff – who reportedly believe that the Earth is not spherical-shaped.

And of course, the internet is so here for Tyson’s epic shut-down.

I can’t believe you’re having to spend time refuting people who think the earth is flat. I really can’t. — Rizzo Campbell (@RizzoCampbell) November 26, 2017