‘Crying Nintendo kid’ from 1988 gives an object lesson in how to receive the perfect present

A good present, no matter how big or small, tends to stick in the memory.

For Steve Bassoli, whose 1988 Nintendo unwrapping video went viral, the NES was neither his first console nor his favourite – but you’d never guess that from this home footage.

Let “crying Nintendo kid” show you how presents should be received.

The 36-year-old was seven in 1988, but all these years later has still held on to the Nintendo seen in the video.

“I have all the old retro game systems hooked up in my basement game room to a big CRT I found on the side of the road,” Steve, a software engineer, said.

Steve a few years later with the N64 (Bassoli family)

“I have two little girls that a lot of my previously disposable income goes to,” he said.

The Connecticut resident posted the video to Reddit with the caption “I present to you my greatest shame”, leading another redditor to share their own throwback video – this one from a few decades later.

He said: “We always film our Christmases. Still, our oldest is still too young to get that excited about anything other than a Trolls movie.”

It’s not quite the Ghostbusters witnessed in Steve’s video, but one day the Trolls movie will seem just as old – if potentially not as classic.