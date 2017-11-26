Cast aside your teddy bear, this huggable robot may help you sleep better

A robot designed to help people fall asleep by “breathing” with them has smashed its fundraising target.

The Somnox sleep robot aims to encourage the parasympathetic response in the human nervous system by regulating breathing. This response is more commonly known as the relaxation response and can encourage sleep.

Eventually, the company says, the user should fall asleep by breathing with the robot. Sleep is also tracked using an app which connects to the device.

(Somnox/PA)

“That’s why we founded Somnox,” he said. “Rather than reaching for addictive medication, we wanted to offer a natural approach on improving sleep.”

The team spent two years developing the robot, testing it on 57 test sleepers. It worked with Royal Auping, a mattress manufacturer, to get the shape and comfort level of the robot right.

The price of a good night’s sleep isn’t cheap, however. The robot is £402 on the Kickstarter at present, although there are smaller pledge options available which include pyjamas and socks as rewards.

Despite the high price point, the crowdfunder has smashed its original target of £89,439 – raising £124,730 with 18 days still to go.