These extra robotic hands have been created to help with multitasking

An Italian start-up has created a bionic arm extension which it says can help create an augmented human and assist with everyday tasks.

The Double Hand by Youbionic is an extension that attaches to one arm, adding an additional two mechanical hands to that arm, with the aim of increasing multitasking capabilities.

Youbionic have also built a single hand extension version, should your multitasking needs be a little less demanding.

The Italian firm are already selling the various versions of the augmented limbs on their website, with a single hand priced at 899 euros – just over £800 – and the double costing 1,799 euros or £,1600.