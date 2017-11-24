Early trials planned for ‘miraculous’ cancer killing cells

A radical new immune therapy developed from cases of “miraculous” cancer recovery could be tested on patients as early as next year.

Scientists have found a way to screen potent cancer-killing immune cells from donor blood and multiply them by the million.

The neutrophil cells form part of the body’s first line of defence against foreign invaders, known as the innate immune system.

They are believed to be a key reason why rare and lucky individuals spontaneously shrug off lethal cancers, giving rise to “miracle recovery” headlines.

Now a biotech company working with researchers from King’s College London is preparing for early trials of the neutrophil treatment that could lead to a cancer therapy revolution.

“Based on our laboratory and mouse model experiments we would hope to see patients experiencing complete remission.

“Our ultimate aim is to create the world’s first cell bank of immensely powerful cancer-killing neutrophils.”

The team is focusing first on pancreatic cancer, which killed Blyth’s mother Margaret in 2014, and is one of the most lethal solid cancers.

Each year around 9,618 people in the UK are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and 8,817 die from the disease, which has a five-year survival rate of less than 3%.

Artist’s impression of neutrophils attacking cancer cells (LIfT BioSciences)

They only live in the body for five days and disappear before the recipient’s immune system has properly got into gear.

The problem with neutrophils is that too often they become “blind” to cancer. There is evidence they may not recognise a cancer cell as “foreign” and can even shield tumours from other immune system agents.

However, when they do target cancer they do so with deadly efficiency, wiping out 95% of test cancer cells in 24 hours.

It is these “special” neutrophils that form the basis of the new therapy.

Graphic showing how neutrophil attacks a cancer cell (LIfT BioSciences)

Those that pass the test are cultured and multiplied many times over using a secret process. The researchers are also working on a way of tweaking the cells to make them even more potent.

Neutrophils kill cancer cells either directly, by destroying them with chemicals or antibodies, or indirectly by recruiting other immune system cells.

Professor Farzin Farzaneh, who is leading the research at King’s College, said: “I was initially sceptical about this when LIfT Biosciences approached us.

“It is something that I don’t believe has been done before, and producing these specific cells with cancer-killing ability is a notion we had not thought of before.

“We are excited by these early results.”

The pilot trials, potentially starting in a year’s time, would involve a small number of 20 to 40 patients with pancreatic cancer, or possibly soft tissue sarcoma.