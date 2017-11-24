BMW wants to build AI-powered cycle routes to cut inner city congestion

BMW engineers in China have come up with a concept design for mobility in the future – dedicated roadways for electric bikes to ease congestion in cities.

Called the Vision E3 Way, the routes consist of an elevated road that means users won’t ever be at risk from other traffic.

The flow of traffic on the road will be constantly optimised by automated video surveillance and artificial intelligence.

The concept, which has been created with experts from Shanghai’s Tongji University, will also feature an automatic speed limit to enhance safety, and allow those who don’t own an e-bike to rent one in order to use the route.

(BMW Group)

“In China, more than a billion people will be living in cities by 2050. The country will become the global incubator for numerous mobility innovations such as the BMW Vision E3 Way. After all, nowhere else is there such an urgent need for action.”

(BMW Group)

The route would also be predominately covered, BMW said, offering protection from rain and sun, with captured purified rainwater then used for the cooling system and to clean the road surface at night.

The concept forms part of what BMW calls its Number One > Next strategy, which is creating various concept designs around the future of mobility, with the German car giant said to be keen to explore new technology in the process.