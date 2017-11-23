Menu

Advertising

Happy Fibonacci Day: Maths fans celebrate number sequence mirrored in date

Science & Technology | Published:

The sequence can be seen in everything – including sunflowers.

The sunflower has a connection to the Fibonacci sequence (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mathematicians are celebrating November 23 because the date matches an important sequence of numbers.

That’s right: Happy Fibonacci Day everyone.

Starting with the numbers zero and one, the sequence develops by adding the previous two numbers together to make the next in line.

Composition GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Cue the celebrations.

The Fibonacci numbers are revered. They are often seen in nature – in the number of petals on a flower, the skin of a pineapple, and even the number of spirals in which sunflower seeds grow.

In addition, a way of representing the sequence underpins a spiral shape which is known as The Golden Ratio.

Advertising

Now you’ve refreshed your understanding, it’s time to appreciate the super smart work of poet Brian Bilston.

He created a poem which replicates – and explains – the sequence.

The number of words in each line is the same as the total of the previous two lines.

Although he shared his poem on November 8, it garnered hundreds of likes and retweets on Fibonacci Day.

Science & Technology

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News