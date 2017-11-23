A wearable that monitors breathing is among a range of new innovations being trialled by the NHS

A wireless device that measures breathing patterns and an app to monitor hypertension in pregnancy are among the new technologies being tested by the NHS.

As part of the health service’s Innovation Accelerator programme, a selection of new products are backed and tried out across the NHS.

Among the products being backed this time around is the RespiraSense, a wireless device that measures breathing through chest and abdomen movements and it is hoped it could offer early detection of conditions such as pneumonia and cardiac arrest.

The system also links with a hospital computer system so data can be monitored in real time by doctors.

Another app in the programme is WaitLess, which combines real-time traffic and travel info with medical centre waiting times to help tell patients with minor injuries where they will be treated most quickly.

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said: “Modern medicine is on the cusp of a huge shift in how care is delivered, and practical innovations like these show how NHS patients will now directly benefit.

“More tests and patient monitoring will be done at home or on the move, without the need to pitch up to a doctor’s appointment or hospital outpatients.”

The backed technologies will now all be trialled, with the hope that one day they could become staple parts of the health service.