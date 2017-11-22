Revealed: the type of booze that’s most likely to make you cry

Your choice of alcoholic drink might shape your mood with spirits likely to make you tearful compared to other beverages, new research suggests.

According to research by Public Health Wales, spirits such as vodka, gin, whisky or rum are more likely to draw out negative feelings than all the other types of booze.

A quarter of individuals said drinking spirits induced tearfulness, compared with 17% of red wine drinkers and 9% of beer and white wine drinkers.

The anonymised responses from the Global Drug Survey – the world’s largest online survey of legal and illicit drug and alcohol use among adults – also revealed spirits to be more commonly associated with aggression with 30% of drinkers reporting feeling aggressive, compared to about 2.5% of red or white wine drinkers and 7% of beer drinkers.

The researchers also found that spirits were associated with the highest levels of feeling amorous, with four in 10 saying that spirits made them feel this way.

A quarter of individuals said drinking spirits induced tearfulness (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Co-author Professor Mark Bellis, who is also Public Health Wales’ director of policy, research and international development, added: “For centuries, the history of rum, gin, vodka and other spirits has been laced with violence.

“This global study suggests even today consuming spirits is more likely to result in feelings of aggression than other drinks.

Advertising

“In the UK, a litre of off-licence spirits can easily be bought for £15 or less, making a double shot only 75 pence.

“Such prices can encourage consumption at levels harmful to the health of the drinker and through violence and injuries also represent a risk to the people around them.”

The research is published in the journal BMJ Open.