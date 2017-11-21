The US military is working on a new stealth bomber that has an ‘invisibility cloak’

The US military is working on its next generation of stealth bombers, which could feature invisibility cloak abilities.

According to a report in The Times, engineers are working on new systems that could help the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber evade radar and reduce its heat signatures.

The aircraft is currently being developed by military contractor Northrop Grumman, who say the Raider will offer a “unique combination of range, payload, and survivability”.

The report said US officials expect around 100 Raiders to be built, costing around 550 million dollars each.

Exact details of the technology that will be used on the Raider are yet to be announced, but the aircraft is advertised on Northrop’s website as a “bomber for the future”.

(Northrop Grumman)

US General Robin Rand, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command, told National Defence Magazine in the US that he was in regular contact with the contractor over the project.

“It is really important that we get the B-21 on time, on cost,” he said.

“I am engaging frequently with Northrop Grumman to make sure we have a good relationship and that we are teamed well.

“At this stage of the journey – and it is still in its infancy stage – I am thrilled. I believe… we have the opportunity with the B-21 to be a benchmark acquisition programme with us and Northrop.”