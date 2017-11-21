How to watch the Ashes this winter whether or not you’re a BT customer

The Ashes are back this week, as Australia and England resume hostilities in one of the biggest and best sporting contests around.

But for the first time in more than a decade, Sky Sports won’t be the place to turn to in order to keep up with the action – BT Sport is making its debut as the home of cricket this winter.

Those already with BT Broadband and or TV are all set as BT Sport comes as part of their package, while those without either can choose to join one of those BT services and get BT Sport for a certain fee.

(Screenshot/BT)

Those on Sky TV can also choose to watch free for three months then pay £25.99 a month – though that deal does also include a £20 activation fee.

Virgin Media customers get BT Sport included if they have the Full House TV package, or they can add it to a Mix TV package for £18 a month.

TalkTalk customers can sign up and watch free for three months, then £22.99 for the rest of a 12-month contract.

EE customers also have the option to sign up by text to watch BT Sport free for three months on their smartphone or tablet. After those three months it’ll cost £5 a month to keep running.

However you decide to go about it, you’ll want to be active by Wednesday night, when England begin the defence of the Ashes in Brisbane.