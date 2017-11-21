Menu

Advertising

Facebook Messenger introduces 4K resolution photo sharing

Science & Technology | Published:

Users can now send and receive images in 4K ultra high resolution.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Facebook Messenger is to enable users to share images at 4K resolution as part of an update to improve the popular messaging service.

The update will enable Messenger users to send and receive images up to 4096 x 4096 pixels in size – at the top end of the image quality many modern smartphones support today.

Facebook said the move was in part fuelled by the number of images now being shared through the service.

Messenger images in 4K
(Facebook)

“Your photos will also be sent just as quickly before, even at this new, higher resolution.”

Smartphone cameras have become increasingly sophisticated in recent years, with the dual rear camera systems on many of the flagship devices now able to rival many dedicated cameras.

The social networking giant confirmed the new imaging feature would begin rolling out to users today in the UK, US as well as other parts of Europe and Asia, to users on both iOS and Android.

Science & Technology

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News