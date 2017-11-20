Black Friday: The best early tech deals already available

Black Friday might still be four days away, but plenty of retailers are already starting to roll out their deals for the sales event.

The biggest shopping holiday of the year traditionally sparks some hefty price drops in the tech and gadget sectors especially, and it is already getting under way.

Amazon, PlayStation and drone maker Parrot are among the big names who have already begun rolling out offers. Here’s a round-up of the best ones spotted so far.

Amazon Echo

(Amazon)

The flagship Echo, which has recently been made smaller and given a new set of more homely finishes, has now been given an early Black Friday price drop, down £20 to £69.99.

The more compact Echo Dot has also been given a price cut and is currently down to £34.99, while the smart home hub enabled Echo Plus – which automatically sets up smart lights and other appliances when plugged in – has also had its price cut to £109.99, down from £139.99.

PlayStation

(Joe Giddens/PA)

With the Xbox One X having just launched and unlikely to get a major price drop from its RRP of £450 so soon after release, Sony have come up with a fine way to counter it using their own flagship console.

If you’re looking for something a little different – Argos currently has a PS4 Slim and Star Wars: Battlefront II available for £229.99.

Google Home

(Google)

The Google Home Mini is also getting a Black Friday discount – down to £34 from £49 if you’re looking for a smaller home hub device.

Parrot drones

(Parrot)

The drone itself is equipped with an HD camera and comes with first person view goggles, so users can get an on-board view while in flight.

Best of the rest

(Neato)

Robotic vacuum firm Neato have cut the price of their Botvac D3 from £579 to £299, while there are also a series of price drops on Hive’s smart heating systems currently on offer on Amazon. Be warned though, the Neato deals ends at midnight on Monday.

Also part of the Monday flash deals is a pair of Ultimate Ears Boom 2 speakers for £145, when two would normally cost you more than £200.