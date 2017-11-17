Instagram Stories can now be updated via the mobile web

Instagram users can now add to their Stories and save posts they like outside of the app, on the mobile web, for the first time.

A new camera icon has been added to the web browser version of the photo-sharing service, and those accessing it from a mobile device will now be able to add photos from their library by tapping on that button.

(Instagram)

However, there’s no mention of if and when video additions to Stories could be made available via the mobile web.

The Stories feature has become increasingly central to Instagram’s offering, and the Facebook-owned service appears intent on ensuring as many users as possible can get access to it.

Instagram said the update would be rolling out to all users in the coming weeks, and follows the introduction of viewable Stories to the web on mobile for the first time earlier this year – a feature which was launched in August.