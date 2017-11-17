Apple delays the HomePod speaker until 2018

Apple has delayed the launch of its HomePod smart speaker until early 2018, the technology giant has said.

The speaker, which will house Apple’s voice-controlled virtual assistant Siri and be used to stream music, had been scheduled to launch in December in the UK.

However, in a statement, the tech firm said it needed more time to get the device ready.

“We can’t wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple’s breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it’s ready for our customers,” the company said.

“We’ll start shipping in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018.”

(Apple)

The HomePod was first announced in June and is seen as Apple’s answer to the popular smart speakers already on the market, most notably the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Both systems enable users to issue voice commands to the speaker for music control, as well as control other connected smart home appliances around the house.

However, Apple has been keen to market the HomePod as an upgrade on home music systems rather than just its built in assistant, calling it a system that will “reinvent” music listening at home.

A UK price for the device is still to be confirmed, but it will be priced at $349 in the US – significantly higher than both the Echo and Google Home.