Nasa’s new podcast takes listeners on a tour of the galaxy

Nasa has released a new podcast series exploring the galaxy, in an effort to get the public more engaged with space.

The first episode of the Gravity Assist podcast began at the centre of our solar system, the Sun, on Wednesday. From there, each week will cover a different planet, including Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Fans of Pluto needn’t worry – the dwarf planet will also be covered.

In the first episode, Dr Green talks to Dr Nicky Fox, of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, to answer questions like How hot is the Sun?What are solar flares? and How does space weather affect us here on Earth?

The name Gravity Assist comes from the term of the same name, which describes the slingshot effect a spacecraft experiences when it uses the gravity of a planet or another object to speed up or alter its course.

:: The podcast is available on Soundcloud, iTunes and a number of other outlets.