Uber are introducing guaranteed fares on scheduled trips

Uber are introducing fixed fares when users schedule trips in advance.

Ride scheduling was introduced last year, allowing Uber users to prepare trips up to 30 days in advance – in contrast to the immediate travel which had made the app popular.

Previously the price you saw when booking these would be a predictive estimate and risked surprise surges in rates when you actually made the trip.

Before you go getting too excited though, the feature is currently only available in US cities. Fellow US ride app Lyft introduced similar locked-in rates last year.