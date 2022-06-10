Jacket worn by Brian May in Jubilee performance designed by Sedgley man

Brian May, of Queen, performs during the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace in the jacket

It was a spectacular ending to the show marking the Queen’s 70 years and featured the likes of Queen, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Diana Ross.

Guitarist Brian May performed on the Buckingham Palace roof, donning an eye-catching black and white coat featuring his favourite animals.

Platinum Party at the Palace

He was joined by singer Adam Lambert, while Eurovision star Sam Ryder also took to the stage in a glittering Union Jack-patterned suit.

May, an avid animal rights campaigner, wanted to use the big stage to put the topic in the spotlight.

The designer behind the garment, Simon Lloyd Fish, is a lifelong Wolves fan and studies at Stourbridge College before moving to London in 2000.

He followed a career in the world of men's fashion design industry after a short period living in the town of Como, Italy, a place very well known for its fashion.

He said: "I was asked to have a go designing a concept for a client through a friend who works with the showbiz type.

"I penned a few ideas based on what he was asking for.

"Brian May is a campaigner for animal rights and wanted to use the occasion to put that in the spotlight.

"I focused on his favourite wildlife and incorporated it into a coat he could wear it on the day.

"For me, I am still very much a small business in London against bigger brands.

"It was quite a positive thing for me, I love Queen, always have done, what a thing to be involved in."

In the past, Simon has worked in and around Savile Row, a well-known street for bespoke tailoring for men.