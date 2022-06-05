Patriotic music and flag waving at Red House Glass Cone

Red House Glass Cone museums manager Kate Jones

Entertainment at the attraction, in High Street, featured the rousing Black Country Brass Band which peformed a variety of music including patriotic hymns, the national anthem along with pop hits.

The Red House Glass Cone in Stourbridge has been celebrating the Queen's Jubilee with Black Country Brass. Pictured Keith Hedges, Principal Cornet with Black Country Brass.

Other activities included a craft children's competition, a Queen’s Hat Trail featuring a chance to receive a limited edition commemorative medal and taking photographs next a cardboard picture of the Queen.

There were refreshments by Sweetie Blinders, ice cream and demonstrator stalls including Kerrie Williams of the Heritage Crafter.

The band's principal cornet player Keith Hedges said: "It was a pleasure to take part in the Queens Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the Red House Glass Cone in Stourbridge.

"We were supported by a great audience who were in fine voice for Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory and the national anthem."

The museum posted on Facebook: "A big thank you to all of our visitors who came to our Jubilee event over the last three days, you really did make it very special.

"It was so lovely to meet you all and we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did."

The Black Country Brass Band is also recruiting members to join its ranks and to perform at community events in the future.