This Black Country chippy is giving away free chips today to celebrate the Jubilee

Free chips will be available at Ivan's Fish and Chips in Cradley Heath on Saturday

Ivan's Fish and Chips on Reddal Hill Road, Cradley Heath, has come up with the stomach-rumbling way to mark Her Majesty's 70-year reign.

The special offer is for just one day, at the shop which has also been repainted with a huge Union Flag.

Co-owner Warren Rudge, 54, said: "On Saturday between 12 and 9pm we are giving away a free scope of chips for anyone who turns up. No purchase necessary."

The owners also think their newly painted flag is the 'biggest in the Midlands'.

"You can see it all the way from Tesco," Warren said. "We have been open 65 years ourselves, not quite 70 years, but we have always been big fans of the Queen and the Royal Family.

"We have had nothing but positive comments, our flag has had a great reception in Cradley Heath.

The front of Warren and James Rudge's chippy.

"At the moment the flag is a temporary addition, but the amount of love people have been showing it, we may have to keep some aspects of it."