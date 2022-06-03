In pictures: Black Country and Staffordshire celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Camelia Towersey has decorated the outside of her house for the Queen's Jubilee on Oxbarn Avenue, Wolverhampton.

Residents across the region kicked the festivities off in style yesterday with street parties, community events, and the beacon lighting which took place in over 3500 locations throughout the UK.

Communities got together to show off their brilliantly decorated homes and businesses all in celebration of the Queen's unprecedented landmark achievement of reaching 70 years of service.

Her Majesty is the first ever British Monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee, and took part in the Trooping the Colour event at Buckingham Palace, before heading to Windsor Castle to lead the lighting of the beacons.

Check out photos of the Platinum Jubilee festivities below as residents celebrate:

Camelia Towersey has decorated the outside of her house for the Queen's Jubilee on Oxbarn Avenue, Wolverhampton.

Gerald Lloyd, owner of The Knights Quest in Blackheath is getting ready for a weekend of events for the Queen's Jubilee including Best of British Food and live music..

Ivans Fish and Chips in Cradley Heath have painted the front of their shop with a Union Jack for the Queen's Jubilee..

Hednesford town crier's proclamation for the Queen's jubilee. Pictured Town Crier Rob Plumb.

Rachael Turner, Harlee-Sue Turner & Blue Turner - Coppice Farm, Willenhall

Marsh Lane there was a Jubilee Plant sale at one of the houses, visited by the Mayor, and raising money for Stroke Patients in Wolverhampton. At the front is: Alex Hall, Mayors Consort: Karl Samuels, Sonia Hall, Mayor: Sandra Samuels , Jan Morris from the West Park Stroke Group and Anthony Samuels. Also just behind is family friend: Sarah Adams and Neighbour: Gina Huskisson..

Queen's Jubilee beacon lighting at Dudley Zoo..Mayor of Dudley Cllr Sue Greenaway lights the beacon with Zoo Director Derek Grove and Deputy Lieutenant Nick Venning.

