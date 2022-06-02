Jubilee beacons light up the skies across the region

Mayor of Dudley Sue Greenaway lights the beacon with Zoo Director Derek Grove and Deputy Lieutenant Nick Venning

Among them was a spectacular invitation-only event at Dudley Zoo and Castle was among a series held in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest as part of a chain of more than 1,500 beacons across the UK and the Commonwealth countries.

Jubilee beacon lighting at Dudley Zoo & Castle

Last night the new Mayor of Dudley Councillor Sue Greenaway proudly lit the beacon situated atop the castle keep at an amazing display featuring beams of light shining over the across the town and from Sedgley Beacon to celebrate 70 years since the Queen's accession to the throne.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, said: "It was an absolute honour to light the beacon on behalf of the borough at Dudley Zoo and Castle.

"This is an historic moment, and I’m so pleased that we were able to light up the skies above two of the borough’s highest points, so that our communities could share in this celebration.

"With a series of street parties also taking place in the borough this weekend, I wish everyone well as they take part in the celebrations."

The ceremony was the finale of a full day of activities at the Black Country attraction featuring entertainment in the the bunting draped courtyard by Dippy the clown, crafts and face painting.

She lit the beacon at 9.45pm simultaneously along others across the the region including at Wolverhampton where the mayor Councillor Sandra Samuels attended a beacon lighting ceremony in St Peter's Square. Entertainment was be provided by Dicky Dodd, Hit the Dhol, and the City of Wolverhampton Brass Band.

Proud parents Teresa and Martin Wood , of Kingswinford, attended with son St John Ambulance Lord Lt Cadet for the West Midlands, Cameron Wood, 16.

Mrs Wood said: "It's an absolute honour to be part of the Dudley Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting in the beautiful zoo and castle grounds for this truly historic event."

Cameron added: "I thought the whole ceremony was beautiful. It was all surreal as this is the only Platinum Jubilee any of us will witness. It's once in a lifetime."

Anna Hudson, 23, of the Top Church Choir which performed jubilee hymn Rise Up and Serve, said: "I think the Queen has served humbly and diligently and it us a privilege and honour to be here to witness the lighting of the Jubilee beacon."

The ceremony was led by Rev James Treasure of Top Church, Dudley.

Others in the region to be lit include Barr Beacon, Walsall; Sandwell Beacon Memorial, Rowley Hills; Victoria Park, Stafford; Lichfield Cathedral, Lichfield; St Michael and St Wulfad's Church, Stone; Ravenhill Park and Market Square, in Rugeley; Cannock Stadium, Cannock; Brownhills Road Playing Fields, Norton Canes; Hixon Millennium Green, Hixon; Brocton; Eccleshall Castle, Eccleshall; Millennium Green, Great Wyrley; Kings Bromley Parish Council, Kings Bromley; Norton Canes; Beaudesert Activity Centre, Cannock Wood;War Memorial Park, Stourport-on-Severn; and Bewdley.

Hundreds of residents joined @WolvesMayor Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE & @DickyDodd for the lighting of a #beacon at St Peter’s Church this evening to celebrate the Queen's #PlatinumJubilee. It was one of more than 2,000 beacons lit simultaneously across the UK. @BBCNews (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hxCNb1BS2s — Wolves Council (@WolvesCouncil) June 2, 2022

In 1897 beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee and in 1977, 2002 and 2012, beacons commemorated the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees of the Queen, and in 2016 to mark her 90th birthday.

Beacons were also ablaze on Scafell Pike in England, Mount Snowdon in Wales, Ben Nevis in Scotland and Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland to mark the first day of the celebratory Jubilee weekend