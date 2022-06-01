Notification Settings

Platinum Jubilee-themed food you can buy to make your street party even more special

Platinum JubileePublished:

The limited edition treats on offer might earn you 'best neighbour'.

Corgi cupcakes and Platinum Jubilee crowns
Corgi cupcakes and Platinum Jubilee crowns

Street parties are in the works for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with Corgi cake, trifle bakewell tarts and a big HRH (Honey Roast Ham) sausage roll on the menu.

With a double bank holiday weekend lined up and celebrations in abundance, partygoers will be spoilt for choice in ways to mark the 70-year anniversary.

Supermarkets are celebrating Her Majesty's landmark achievement by offering limited edition treats – and they're a little more exciting than a cucumber sandwich.

Here are some of the foods on offer this week:

Clarence the Corgi Cake, Morrisons – £6

Mr Kipling Trifle Bakewells, Asda – £1

M&S Corgi Cake. Photo: M&S

Caramel Corgi Mousse Cakes, M&S – £6

Mini Celebratory Queen’s Cupcakes, Tesco – £2.25

M&S Caramel Corgi Mousse Cakes. Photo: M&S

Platinum Jubilee Pork Sausage Rolls, M&S – £6

Coronation Chicken Pastries, Sainsburys – £2.65

Coronation Scotch Eggs, Morrisons – £2

Morrisons Coronation Scotch Eggs. Photo: Morrisons

HRH (Honey Roast Ham) Giant Sausage Roll, M&S – £10

Tyrrells Coronation Chicken crisps, Waitrose – £2.30

M&S HRH Sausage Roll. Photo: M&S

Jubilee Chocolate & Vanilla Cupcakes, Sainsbury's – £5

Sensations Jubilee Limited Edition Roast Pork & Apple Crisps, M&S – £1.25

Sainsbury's Jubilee Profiteroles, Sainsbury's – £3

Sainsbury's Chocolate and Vanilla Jubilee Cupcakes. Photo: Sainsbury's

Platinum Corgis (Pigs in blankets), Aldi – £2.99

Gourmet Collection Queen Lamb Kebab, Morrisons – £5

Chicken Crowns, Iceland – £3

Aldi Corgi pigs in blankets. Photo: Aldi
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter for the Express & Star.

