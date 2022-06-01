Jubilee Beacons in the Black Country and Staffordshire - when and where they will be lit

A photo of the Beacons lit up to mark the Diamond Jubilee in 2012

From Staffordshire, through the Black Country and down to Wyre Forest, people will be setting light to official beacons to celebrate this landmark occasion.

It follows a tradition started in 1897, when beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Since then, beacons were lit for Elizabeth II in 1977, 2002 and 2012 for her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees respectively, as well as for her 90th birthday in 2016.

How many Jubilee Beacons will be lit?

A Beacon lit outside Buckingham Palace during the Jubilee concert, a part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012

On June 2, more than 2,022 beacons will be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries to mark 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

What time will the Beacons be lit?

All Beacons on the UK mainland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man are due to be lit at 9.45pm on Thursday.

Those in the Commonwealth Countries & United Kingdom Overseas Territories will be lit at 9.15pm local time, The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Anchor Chain will be lit at 9.30pm and the Beacons along Hadrian’s Wall will be lit at 10pm.

The principal beacon will be lit at the Mall, near Buckingham Palace.

Jubilee Beacons near me

The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after ascending to the throne in 1952, and events taking place across the country - including the Black Country and Staffordshire - to celebrate her historic reign.

On Thursday, June 2, the Mayor of Dudley Councillor Anne Millward will light a beacon on behalf of the borough at the top of the keep at Dudley Castle, with beams of light also being displayed from Dudley Castle and Sedgley Beacon to mark the occasion.

Councillor Millward said: "Celebrating together is a way for our communities to show their support for the Queen, but also celebrate how neighbours have pulled together to support one another over what has been a challenging couple of years."

In Sandwell, the Sandwell Beacon Monument will be lit as part of the chain of beacons across the region, using environmentally-friendly lighting to illuminate the beacon, which will also aim to be visible alongside beacons in Dudley and Walsall.

In previous years, the beacons have been lit on the Rowley Hills overlooking the borough.

In Stafford, the beacon will be lit at Victoria Park as part of an evening event featuring poetry readings, music and speeches by dignitaries including the mayor, as well as a declaration by the town crier. Peter Taunton.

Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge, Stafford Borough Council cabinet member for leisure, said: "We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

"It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

"We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee."

More events will be announced in the coming weeks, with all parts of the region set to take part in celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

Jubilee Beacons in the Black Country and Staffordshire

Ravenhill's Got Talent (including lighting of Beacon), Ravenhill Park

Market Square, Rugeley

Picnic in the Park, Cannock Stadium

Brownhills Road Playing Fields, Norton Canes

Hixon Millennium Green Trust, Hixon Millennium Green, Hixon

Brocton Parish Council, Brocton

Eccleshall Castle, Eccleshall

Millennium Green, Great Wyrley

Kings Bromley Parish Council, Kings Bromley

Springhill Cricket Club, Lower Penn, Wolverhampton

Brownhills Road Playing Fields, Norton Canes

Oxleasows Farm, Chebsey, Stafford

Lichfield Cathedral, Lichfield

Victoria Park, Stafford

St Michael and St Wulfad's Church, Stone

Beaudesert Activity Centre, Cannock Wood, Rugeley

War Memorial Park, Stourport-on-Severn

Heightington Village Hall, Bewdley

Dudley Castle, Dudley

Sandwell Beacon Memorial, Rowley Hills

Barr Beacon, Walsall (invitation only)

St Peter's Square, Wolverhampton